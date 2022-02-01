Bigg Boss 15 Finalist Nishant Bhat Has THIS To Say About Leaving The Race By Taking Rs 10 Lakh

Bigg Boss 15 finally ended last weekend with the grand finale event, where Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy and Rs 40 lakh prize money. Apart from that, Nishant Bhat, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show, left the finale race by taking Rs 10 lakh. Well, Nishant's decision of walking away with the briefcase was indeed shocking for everyone.

However, the choreographer doesn't regret the same. In conversation with ETimes TV, Nishant Bhat said, "I anyway never thought that I would reach this far, so I was happy to leave with the suitcase of money. Even during the OTT version of Bigg Boss last year, I didn't think that I would end up being the first runner-up. I believe in putting in my best, jeet ki baat baad mein aati hai."

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash's victory, many netizens feel that Teja is undeserving winner of the show. Many people wanted Pratik Sehajpal to win the show. About the same he said, "Everyone has had a different journey. If the audience has chosen Tejasswi, then so be it. If you ask me, personally, I feel Pratik Sehajpal should have won the show, but even Tejasswi is my friend, so it is alright."

Nishant Bhat feels that his Bigg Boss participation will boost his career. If reports are to be believed, the Bigg Boss OTT runner-up will be seen judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Nishant also received great support from his mentor and choreographer Geeta Kapur. "I always call her ma'am because she is my mentor. I have worked with her as a background dancer in many shows. She was also the judge of the shows that I have been a part of. She has always appreciated my work and we have a special bond," he said. Now, after Bigg Boss 15, fans are eager to see Nishant Bhat again on small screen.