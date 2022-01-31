Bigg Boss 15: ‘For Me Pratik Sehajpal Has Won The Show,’ Says Bigg Boss OTT Fame Karan Nath

Bigg Boss 15 finally ended yesterday (January 30) with the grand finale episode, which saw Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner. Notably, Pratik Sehajpal came second in the finale race, and the decision left everyone heartbroken. After all, many ex-contestants of the show wanted Pratik to win, as he impressed everyone with his performance in the house.

For the unversed, before Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, in which he chose to grab the briefcase with cash and a ticket to BB 15 in the finale. And now, after the finale of Salman Khan show, Sehajpal's co-contestant from BB OTT, Karan Nath has reacted to his journey and his loss against Tejasswi Prakash. In an interview with ETimes TV, Karan said, "I was rooting for Pratik since the start. It was disappointing for me to see that Pratik didn't win the trophy, but I know his journey, and he has come a long way. For me, Pratik has won the show. I wanted Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to win the show. OTT was won by Divya and now the runner-up of BB 15 is Pratik."

Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Calls Nishant Bhat 'Entertainer' And Pratik Sehajpal 'Nice Guy'; See Tweet

Karan Nath further stated that he is extremely proud of Pratik Sehajpal. The actor also revealed that he has been in touch with Pratik's sister. He feels that Pratik Sehajpal's focus and determination towards the game helped him to survive in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan is also very much disappointed with the results. He said, "I was a little shocked with the result, but the audience decides and they do what they feel is right. But Pratik was eating, breathing and living the show."

BB 15: Tejasswi Wins Trophy But Pratik Wins Hearts; Gauahar & Others Point Out Silence During Announcement

After Bigg Boss 15, Karan Nath expressed his desire to meet Pratik Sehajpal. He stated that he wants to know him more. Let us tell you, Pratik and Karan didn't bond well in the Bigg Boss OTT house, however, after coming out of the show, the Mr India actor felt that Love School 3 fame Pratik's actions in the house were just for the game.