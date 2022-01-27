Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale’s Date And Time

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will be telecast in two parts. The first part will be telecast on January 29, 2022 (Saturday) at 8 pm. And the second part will be telecast on January 30, 2022 (Sunday) at the same.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale?

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 15's grand finale on Colors TV. The netizens can also watch the episode live on VOOT App at 7:30 pm.

Special Guests On Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be appearing on stage with Salman Khan as guests. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film.

Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

The Bigg Boss 15 finale will also be special for Sidharth Shukla fans as his dear friend Shehnaaz Gill will be paying tribute to the late Bigg Boss 13 winner. Notably, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia will also be joining Shehnaaz for the same.