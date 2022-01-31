Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home Rs 40 Lakh Cash Prize

The highly awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air tonight (January 30) on Colors TV. The 15th season of the controversial reality show has Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal as the top five finalists. Host Salman Khan is all set to welcome a bunch of special guests including Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill on the BB stage.

Here are the live updates of Bigg Boss 15's Grand Premiere

# Salman Khan kick stars the second part of the BB 15 finale with a blockbuster performance on his hit track, 'Seeti Maar.' This is followed by former winners Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari gracing the BB stage. They also perform together on 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’.

Bigg Boss 15 Finale Day 1 Highlights: Rashami Gets Eliminated; Shamita & Tejasswi Get Into Ugly Fight

BB 15 Finale: Shehnaaz's Performance, Naagin 6 Revelation & Deepika Gracing Show, Here's What You Can Expect

# Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant dance to 'Chikni Chameli’ as Rakhi challenges the former to a dance-off whilst dragging Salman to the stage. Khan grooves to the song and congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding. He says, 'Katrina shaadi mubarak ho.'

#Salman makes Urvashi Dholakia and Rashami Desai enact a villainous scene. Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, makes Salman dance to the hook steps of her daughter song. We then see Rakhi challenge her hubby Ritesh and Gautam Gulati to do a pole dance.

#Bigg Boss 15 finalists Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s fathers' groove to the 'Garmi’ song on the finale stage.

# Salman informs the audience that the former winners will enter the BB house with a briefcase containing Rs 10 Lakhs.

#Nishant Bhat decides to opt-out of the finale rale. The choreographer accepts the briefcase offered by the former winners worth Rs 10 lakhs. The amount would be deducted from the winner’s prize money. Salman hails Nishant’s journey and tells him that he made the right decision.

# Actors Reem Shaikh, Akshit Sukhija and Zain Imam join Salman on stage to promote their new Colors show - Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

# Salman then welcomes the start-studded cast of Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

# The stars of the highly anticipated film play the 'Truth or dare' game. Ananya Panday also dances with Salman on her father Chunky Panday's song 'Tu Mera Tota.' Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia dance to the 'Tattad Tattad' song.

# Salman Khan interacts with the contestants and questions Shamita Shetty about how many kids she wants. The host also forces Karan Kundrra to dance with Shamita. Pratik, on the other hand, shared that he wants to call Akasa Singh after coming out of the house.

# Deepika enters the house alongside Siddhant and Ananya to eliminate one among Pratik, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi. The Top 4 finalists recall their favourite moments from their 120 day Bigg Boss journey. The Gehraiyaan cast reveals that Shamita Shetty is out of the finale race.

# Deepika Padukone praises Shamita for her wonderful gameplay and said, “We are sorry you are not in the top 3 but you played really well.” With Shamita’s eviction, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash become the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 15.

# After coming out of the house, Shamita interacts with Salman on stage and shares that she would like it if Pratik wins the show.

# Shamita and Raqesh Bapat perform on the 'Saami Saami’ number while Tejasswi and Karan perform on 'Raatan Lambiyaan' song.

# This is followed by Rakhi and Ritesh's dance performance. Rashami Desai too burns the dance floor with her scintillating performance on 'Tip Tip Barsa' song. After Rashami's dance, Salman teases her and says, 'Doctor babu (Umar Riaz) ka call aane wala hai.'

# Salman Khan welcomes Adaa Khan from Naagin and we see her burn the dance floor as she dances on the song 'San Sanana.' This is followed by the makers introducing Tejasswi Prakash as the new Naagin of season 6.

# Shehnaaz Gill makes her grand entry and dances with Salman Khan. Shehnaaz and Salman get emotional on stage and the latter says, "It has been a difficult time for Shehnaaz in the past few months and I happy she is moving on. Meri baat hoti hai Sidharth ki mom ke saath. You move one, do good work."

# Shehnaaz then pays a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth Shukla and remembers their moments spent in the Bigg Boss house.

# Top 3 finalists bid farewell to the house and switch off the lights before coming out to join Salman Khan on stage,

# Karan Kundrra gets eliminated from the finale race and becomes the second runner-up. Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal become the top 2 finalists of the season.

# Salman gears up to announce the winner of the show. Tejasswi Prakash is declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal ends up bagging the first runner up spot.