Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates: Nishant Opts Out Of Finale Race, Accepts Briefcase Worth Rs 10 Lakh

The highly awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air tonight (January 30) on Colors TV. The 15th season of the controversial reality show has Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal as the top five finalists. Host Salman Khan is all set to welcome a bunch of special guests including Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill on the BB stage.

Here are the live updates of Bigg Boss 15's Grand Premiere

# Salman Khan kick stars the second part of the BB 15 finale with a blockbuster performance on his hit track, 'Seeti Maar.' This is followed by former winners Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari gracing the BB stage. They also perform together on 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’.

# Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant dance to 'Chikni Chameli’ as Rakhi challenges the former to a dance-off whilst dragging Salman to the stage. Khan grooves to the song and congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding. He says, 'Katrina shaadi mubarak ho.'

#Salman makes Urvashi Dholakia and Rashami Desai enact a villainous scene. Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, makes Salman dance to the hook steps of her daughter song. We then see Rakhi challenge her hubby Ritesh and Gautam Gulati to do a pole dance.

#Bigg Boss 15 finalists Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s fathers' groove to the 'Garmi’ song on the finale stage.

# Salman informs the audience that the former winners will enter the BB house with a briefcase containing Rs 10 Lakhs.

#Nishant Bhat decides to opt-out of the finale rale. The choreographer accepts the briefcase offered by the former winners worth Rs 10 lakhs. The amount would be deducted from the winner’s prize money. Salman hails Nishant’s journey and tells him that he made the right decision.

# Actors Reem Shaikh, Akshit Sukhija and Zain Imam join Salman on stage to promote their new Colors show - Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

# Salman then welcomes the start-studded cast of Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.