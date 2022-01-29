Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Promo: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Cry While Remembering Sidharth Shukla (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 15's finale episode will be aired in just a few hours and fans can't keep calm to witness the mega event for two days. Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is going to be a special one for the late Sidharth Shukla fans, as his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill will be paying tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

The promo of the tribute to Sidharth Shukla just came out and it will indeed leave you teary-eyed. In the promo, Shehnaaz Gill appears on stage and meets the host Salman Khan. After meeting him, she gets emotional and starts crying as she remembers the good old days with him. After that, Salman hugs her and they both get emotional while remembering Sidharth Shukla.

Salman Khan also cries while remembering Sidharth Shukla as he has seen SidNaaz bond since Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz will be dedicating a special song 'Tu Yaheen Hai' for Sidharth. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. His death was indeed a big shock for the entire Indian film industry.

The makers of Bigg Boss have also paid tribute to the late actor on Bigg Boss 15. Talking about the Bigg Boss 15 finale, the ex-winners of the show, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari will be appearing on stage with their special performances. Coming back to the finalists - Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are competing with each other for the winner's trophy. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 grand finale updates!