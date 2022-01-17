Bigg Boss 15 January 17 Highlights: Rajiv Adatia Enters The House; Contestants Get To Speak To Their Loved One

The January 17 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Nishant Bhat telling Rashami Desai that he shouldn’t have fought with Shamita Shetty. Nishant then gets emotional when he tries to explain to Shamita his actions. Shamita also gets tear-eyed and apologises for her words. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, tells Tejasswi Prakash to not trust Nishant as he feels that Shamita and Bhat are faking their fights.

We then get to see Rajiv Adatia enter the house as the Ring Master of the Circus. He vows to entertain the housemates for the next couple of days and brings a task named 'Jaadui Television.’ In this screen, the contestants will get to talk to their loved ones and family members. However, this will depend on the amount of glitter they put into the jugs, where each jug is equal to 10 minutes of family time.

Nishant gets to speak to his parents after he decides to use the glitter. He gets emotional on seeing his parents and we see all the housemates have a great interaction that leaves a smile on everybody's faces. Rashami also Rashami speaks to her parents for 10 minutes as she empties one jug of glitter.

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 16 Highlights: Pandit Janardhan Predicts Karan & Tejasswi Won't Get Married

Is Umar Riaz Dating Rashami Desai? The Bigg Boss 15 Fame Gives Hints About Their Alleged Relationship

The next inmate to talk to his family is Pratik Sehajpal and he takes one jug of glitter to acquire 10 minutes of call time. The video call connects to his mother and he breaks down on seeing her after such a long time. The other housemates are seen consoling Pratik while his mum informs him that she is doing fine. She greets everyone and says she misses Pratik a lot and he is playing very well. Pratik’s mother is also seen thanking Nishant for always taking care of him as his brother. Later, we even get to see Pratik’s sister on the call.