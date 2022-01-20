Bigg Boss 15 January 20 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant Blames Tejasswi Prakash For Playing The Emotional Card

The January 20 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Rakhi Sawant mocking Tejasswi Prakash while the latter walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi blames the actress of playing the emotional card. Abhijit Bichukale locks horns with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and argues that Devoleena has bitten him. Abhijit gets extremely upset and picks up a stone to hit her but other housemates intervene and calm the situation.

Eventually, Nishant Bhat ends up winning the task after defeating Tejasswi and Abhijit. Bigg Boss gives Rajiv Adatia a special power to decide if Nishant should be sent directly to Ticket To Finale week or downgrade any one member from the VIPs to let Nishant take their place. Rajiv decides to directly upgrade Nishant to the Ticket To Finale week.

Tejasswi is seen telling Rashami Desai that Devoleena has a different kind of hatred for her and that's why she told Abhijit to bring her down in the task. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty feels hurt by Nishant’s behaviour and says that they are not strangers and have known each other for like half a year.

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Bites Abhijeet Bichukale; Tejasswi Prakash Throws Balls At Him

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s Father Has THIS To Say About His Son’s Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash

Soon, Tejasswi, Devoleena and Rashami are pitted against each other in the final Ticket To Finale task. The winner of the task will get a chance to go to Ticket To Finale week. The three contestants have to decorate their mannequins and the one who gets maximum signs from the rest of the housemates will win the task. Tejasswi ends up receiving maximum support from the other contestants.

In order to make Tejasswi the winner, Karan tries to convince Rakhi to give her vote to her. He tells Rakhi that they will eliminate Abhijit and the competition will then remain between Tejasswi and Devoleena.