Bigg Boss 15 January 24 Highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Abhijit Bichukale Get Eliminated From The House

The January 24 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the commencement of the elimination process. Bigg Boss asks Rajiv Adatia to announce the name of the unsafe contestants who will be evicted tonight. Rashami Desai ends up getting the Ticket To Finale while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale get eliminated from the house.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai take sly digs at each other when they begin talking about how they have reached this far on the show. Rashami calls Tejasswi ungrateful and selfish. She adds that she feels guilty for having supported Prakash at one point in time. Tejasswi, on the other hand, decides to walk away as their argument turns ugly.

Karan Kundrra scolds Tejasswi for taunting Rashami and adds that she shouldn't have talked in between when Nishant and Rashami were arguing. However, Tejasswi shouts at Karan for making her look bad. Karan points out that she does taunt people which is not good. But Tejasswi continues to yell at him. Karan loses his cool and asks her to accept her mistakes for once and move on without fighting. Tejasswi then accuses Karan of being a boyfriend who never defends his girlfriend in front of others.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal take sly digs at each other on a friendly note. However, things soon go out of hand when Rakhi starts teasing Pratik about his closeness with Neha Bhasin. Pratik repeatedly tries asking Rakhi to refrain from involving anyone between them. But Rakhi doesn't budge and then accuses Pratik of making fun of her age. This makes Pratik cry and he vows that he will never talk to Rakhi ever again.

Later, we see RJ Palak Khurana and RJ Karan Mehta enter the house to ask a few questions to the contestants. At this point in time, we see Karan and Tejasswi defend each other by saying that they do stand for each other when the time is right.