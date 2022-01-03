Bigg Boss 15 January 3 Highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Abhijit Bichukale

The January 3 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Surbhi Chandna giving a chance to win Ticket To Finale for Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale. Nishant Bhat successfully makes Abhijit laugh whilst the contenders were supposed to be emotionless. Pratik and Shamita remain firm and expressionless when Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant and other housemates try to bring out their expressions.

However, things quickly take an ugly turn when Abhijit says Pratik licks Shamita's constipation during the task. After the buzzer rings, Pratik slams Abhijit for crossing his limits while the latter gets furious and warns Bigg Boss that he will hit Pratik for sure. Karan Kundrra gets upset with Nishant’s behaviour towards him in the task and the duo get into a huge argument. Later, Bigg Boss asks the referees to decide a winner after they were unable to come to a consensus.

Tejasswi Prakash asks them to calm down. Nishant and others ask both Shamita and Pratik to decide and give up the task in order to stop it from getting cancelled. They are unable to come to a consensus and the task ends. Bigg Boss asks the referees to announce a winner and Rakhi Sawant tells BB that they both were strong and didn’t react at all so they cannot decide on a winner. As a result, Bigg Boss announces that no one will win a ticket to the finale from this house via this task.

BB 15 Jan 2 Highlights: Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh And Akanksha Puri Make Entry As Challengers

Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Vishal Singh Opens Up About Entering As A Challenger On Bigg Boss 15

Later, Devoleena Bhattacharjee confronts Abhijeet about all that he said about Pratik during the task. The actress lashes out at him and calls him filth while Pratik tries to calm her down. Devoleena and Abhijeet both charge at each other and the latter tries to hit her with a bottle but Umar grabs him. Bigg Boss intervenes and asks them to not lose their senses in anger. The other housemates try their best to diffuse the situation.

In the meantime, Devoleena and Rashami also get into a war of words. BB orders Abhijeet to stay in the bedroom and Devoleena to move into the indoor garden. She then starts throwing things around and breaks down in Pratik’s arms. Rashami points out that Devoleena keeps going back to Abhijit, washes his clothes and then gets angry at him. Shamita also questions Devoleena’s extreme reaction to the situation. Later, Devo goes in the washroom and starts throwing things in a fit of rage. Shamita and Pratik ask her to open the door.