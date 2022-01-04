Bigg Boss 15 January 4 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Get Into Nasty Argument Again

The January 4 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee competing against each other in another Ticket To Finale task given by Surbhi Chandna. The other housemates try to bring them down from the pedestal but the dup continues to compete over the night.

Meanwhile, Rakhi entertains the housemates and asks Bigg Boss to end the task. Elsewhere, Tejasswi Prakash accuses Karan Kundrra of supporting Shamita Shetty in the task. Karan in turn says he saw everything she did by sitting with Nishant all the time. Karan, who is seen sleeping in the garden as he is a referee of the ongoing task, later asks Tejasswi to leave as he isn’t keeping well.

The next morning, Karan loses his cool on Tejasswi over the fact that the actress had made a comment about cowardliness during Shamita and Pratik’s task. Karan lashes out at her and says, "Mere peeche peeche mat khela kar.. Shut the …up man… jo tu harkaten karti firti hai poori duniya dekhri hai … (Don't play games behind my back… Whatever you do the entire world can see')".

Bigg Boss 15 January 3 Highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Abhijit Bichukale

Rajiv Adatia On Losing 14 Kg In Bigg Boss 15 House: Accepting Myself Was Biggest Thing I Did On That Show

Tejasswi also hits backs and says, "Mainai ek line boli… itni jali teri… (I just said one line and you are behaving like this).” She then adds, “Have the guts to stand and finish the conversation,” after the actor walks away from her. Tejasswi then cries and tells Nishant about everything that ensued. Karan, on the other hand, points out that Tejasswi was cursing Pratik two days ago and then suddenly she wanted to make him win in the task. Karan and Tejasswi continue to present counterarguments and points of view. Eventually, a frustrated Karan asks her to jump in the pool and cry.

Nishant and others pour water on Devoleena and Rashami to bring them down from the pole. Bigg Boss lauds the duo for having been doing the task for 13 hours but asks them to be careful about their health. Soon, Umar and Pratik get into a huge fight and get physical during the task. Bigg Boss reprimands Umar for throwing water at the mic and getting physical with Pratik without any provocation. He adds that the audience will decide his fate on the show in the weekend’s episode. Later, Rashami emerges as the winner of the task. This is followed by Bigg Boss revealing that the new members were bought in the house to fool the contestants as they were not doing the tasks properly. He then announces that Karan, Umar and Rashami have won the finale week ticket along with Rakhi.