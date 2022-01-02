BB 15 Jan 2 Highlights: Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh And Akanksha Puri Make Entry As Challengers

The January 2 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai’s fight over toilet hygiene. The former asks Devoleena if is she has put cigarette stubs in the toilet and she says she did litter the place. Later, Devoleena is seen singing 'Kuch Na Kaho’ song with Abhijit Bichukale. Pratik Sehajpal hugs Devoleena to make Bichukale jealous. They discuss his maidservants whilst Devoleena reveals that Abhijit calls her chameli.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant tells Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra that they have gotten too close physically on the show. Devoleena also backs Rakhi’s claims. Pratik, on the other hand, says Rakhi is creating trouble. This leads to Karan asking Tejasswi which boyfriend of hers is being mentioned by Devoleena. The actress says she was in a terrible relationship but she does not want to talk about him on the show. In the meantime, Pratik and Abhijit get into an argument over Devoleena on the lunch table.

This is followed by challengers Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh and Akanksha Puri entering the house. Bigg Boss calls everyone to the living room and informs them that he has brought four new inmates in a secret zone of this house. He adds that they gave the new challengers a bunch of tasks and they did it with full energy and have won the finale ticket. All the housemates are shocked while BB adds that they will be given one last chance to procure the coveted finale ticket by performing the task better than them. All the contestants hear the voices of the new members and welcome them.

Bigg Boss then asks the new members to come up with a few fake tasks and the main house inmates will have to follow them. BB says Karan and Nishant Bhat are the first two competitors. Later, Pratik and Umar Riaz get into a huge fight and things get physical. Devoleena and Rashami also start fighting. Bigg Boss intervenes and reprimands Umar for not following the rules of the task. Karan tries to eat the chillies but quits midway and Tejasswi gives the challenge to Nishant to eat the chillies and he manages to get a point. Next, Karan starts washing the shoes and gets a point. Nishant then rejects Rashami’s task. This is followed by Umar asking Nishant to drink tabasco sauce.

Meanwhile, the new inmates watch them and say they are being unfair. Eventually, Rakhi announces that Karan has won the task. Bigg Boss then informs that Kundrra will have to wait to know if he did better than Vishal or not.