Bigg Boss 15 January 1 Highlights: Salman Khan Celebrates New Year With Contestants & Special Guests

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of January 1, New Year's day had a special Weekend Ka War episode. Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 15 celebrated the special occasion of New Year with the contestants of the show, and special guests including veteran actor Dharmendra, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh, and others.

Salman Khan made a grand entry to the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War episode of January 1, 2022, along with Dharmendra. The legendary actor was seen meeting the housemates and got to know about the relationship of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Dharmendra gave his blessing to TejRan and called Rakhi Sawant the entertainer of the show.

The senior actor was informed about Abhijit Bichukale's political aspirations, and he recalled how tough his life was after he became an MP in the past. Later, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and the housemates rang in New Year with Lassi. The Sholay actor revealed that he has quit drinking, and recreated the popular scene from the iconic film in the Bigg Boss 15 stage.

Later, Bharti Singh made her entry to the Bigg Boss 15 house and was seen flirting with Dharmendra. The comedian was seen having a fun time with the veteran actor, host Salman Khan, and the housemates. Later, Salman Khan was seen informing housemates about his snake bite incident and revealed that he was bitten twice or thrice. Bharti gave the incident a fun twist, by suggesting that it was a promotion of the Naagin show.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash was made to sing a song, after which Salman Khan and Bharti Singh praised her. Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant were seen dancing to the popular Dharmendra songs, while Bharti Singh performed 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' with the legend himself. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz came dressed as Dharam-Veer to the much excitement of everyone. Later, Dharmendra made his exit from Bigg Boss 15 house.