Bigg Boss 15 January 10 Highlights: Karan Calls Tejasswi Self-Centred As They Get Into An Ugly Argument

The January 15 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Karan Kundrra calling Tejasswi Prakash self-centred as they get into an argument. Karan feels she makes everything about herself. After his showdown with Prakash, he is also seen saying, "Family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota!" It must be noted that after Umar’s eviction, Karan has been feeling helpless and isolated in the house.

Tejasswi wants Karan to be open about Shamita but the latter is reluctant. However, he admits that they have a wavelength. Karan and Tejasswi sort out their differences and are seen hugging and kissing each other. This is followed by the contestants receiving a clip from Salman Khan in which he says the show has been extended by two weeks. Rakhi Sawant is elated to hear the news. This extension thus gives a huge opportunity to Nishant, Pratik and Devoleena to fight their way back into the game and reach the finale.

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar January 9 Highlights: Umar Riaz Gets Eliminated From The Show

Bigg Boss 15 January 8 Highlights: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Karan Kundrra & Abhijit Bichukale

On the other hand, contestants dive into another nomination task where they are pitted against each other, and they must nominate an undesirable candidate from the task. The task provokes more fights between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. She nominates him saying, “Unhone mere saath jiss tarike ki harkat ki hai, bohot he badtameez insaan hai woh!” Rakhi Sawant makes an unusual choice by attacking Nishant Bhat and alleges that on the surface he is nice to her, but on the inside, he is a completely opposite person. Nishant loses his cool and hits back at Rakhi.

Pratik Sehajpal, on the other hand, nominates Abhijit. He also nominates Rashami Desai and says that they are not able to bond with each other. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Abhijit and Rashami have lost their ticket to finale week as they got maximum votes in the nomination task. Abhijit got 7 votes from the housemates while Rashami got 4 votes.