Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 16 Highlights: Pandit Janardhan Predicts Karan & Tejasswi Won't Get Married

The January 16 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Pandit Janardhan entering the house. He predicts that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won’t get married. He also predicts that Karan will have twins in the future. We also see get to witness a few journalists asking the housemates some tough questions.

Later, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi get into a fight after latter is accused of being a cry baby. They also argue over the cycle task which was won by Pratik and in her defense, Tejasswi says that she did her own stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi and is not a cry baby.

Rakhi Sawant, on the other hand, tries to ship Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty and says that they make for a great pair. She then says “Tejasswi pata nahin kahaan se beech mein aa gayi.” Salman Khan also adds, “Karan Shamita ko har jagah aakhon se chhodkar aata hai.” This upsets Tejasswi and she is heard saying that she doesn’t find it funny and adds that Karan only wants her.

This is followed by Shamita Shetty being questioned about defending Rakhi as the captain. The actress states that Rakhi is a true entertainer and deserves to be in the house as a VIP. This leads to Shamita and Tejasswi getting into another argument. Rakhi adds that Tejasswi also provokes him and says, “Tejasswi Karan ka khoon choosti hai.” Shamita and Rakhi then hug each other and we see the former complimenting Rakhi for her unique personality.

Shamita and Nishant Bhat have an argument over Tejasswi after Nishant says she flipped when she chose Rakhi over Tejasswi. Shamita defends her move and says that she doesn’t need to explain herself to him. In the meantime, Tejasswi and Karan have a conversation with Nishant. Prakash also tells Nishant that he’s way smarter than Shamita and Pratik and he doesn’t need to be 'mahaan’ and put Pratik over himself. The episode ends with Salman saying that Rajiv Adatia will enter the house again soon.