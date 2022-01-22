Bigg Boss 15 January 21 Highlights: Rashami Desai And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Get Into A Nasty Fight

The January 21 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting into a huge fight. They come to blows as Rakhi Sawant tried to meddle between them while signing the autographs. Both get into a nasty argument while housemates try to intervene and calm the situation.

We then see Tejasswi Prakash win the Ticket To Finale task. The actress became the last contestant to secure her place in the finale week. After her win, Bigg Boss announces that Rashami, Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukule's fate will now be decided by the audience votes.

Later, Javed Khan enters the house to entertain the contestants with his magic. The contestant of the new talent show, Hunarbaaz impresses the housemates with his magical tricks. The next morning, Rakhi dresses up as an evil ghost and starts dancing while Nishant Bhat sings for her.

This is followed by Nishant getting upset as Rajiv Adatia and Rashami question him about his stance during the task. Nishant walks out as he doesn't want to answer their questions whilst stating that nobody is in this house. Meanwhile, Abhijeet tries patching up with Devoleena but she ignores him and later loses her cool.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces a new task where two pairs will do a race around a bunch of obstacles. The couples will be Karan-Tejasswi and Nishant-Rakhi while Shamita Shetty will announce a winner after the race. TejRan emerges as the winner of the Garnier task. Later, Devoleena sits alone cries and says that she needs someone to talk to.