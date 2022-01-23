Bigg Boss 15 January 22 Highlights: Salman Khan & Mithun Chakraborty Dance Together, No Elimination This Week

The Bigg Boss 15 of January 22, Saturday witnessed a series of exciting events. Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 15 host welcomed veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who entered the show to promote his next venture, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. In the episode, it was also hinted that there might not be an elimination this week.

At the beginning of the episode, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants were asked to select one contestant whom they think is undeserving of the ticket to finale. Pratik Sehajpal named Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant as the underserving housemates. Tejasswi, on the other hand, chose Nishant Bhat by pointing out how he promotes Shamita Shetty, and Pratik for sacrificing himself.

Rakhi Sawant gave it back to Pratik Sehajpal by naming him as the most undeserving contestant. Abhijit Bichukale chose Shamita Shetty, as she always receives support from Nishant Bhat. Then, Salman Khan was seen meeting the housemates and said that only the audience opinion matters, as the contestants have no power.

Mithun Chakraborty later made a grand entry to the Bigg Boss 15 platform, to promote his highly anticipated show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Salman Khan gave a warm welcome to the veteran actor and the duo danced together for some of Mithun's highly popular numbers. The Disco Dancer star was seen heaping praises on Salman and revealed how much he adores the Bharath actor.

Later, popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the show and were interacting with Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty. The couple revealed the veteran actor's contract details and the demands he put forward to judge Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan for Colors TV. The housemates then performed for the veteran actor and mimicked his popular dialogues. After this, Salman Khan wrapped up the Bigg Boss 15 episode by informing the contestants that the finale is next week, and hinted that there is no elimination this weekend.