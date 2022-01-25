Bigg Boss 15 Jan 25 Highlights: Rashami Sees Shamita As Winner; Tejasswi Questions Karan's Stand Against Her

The January 25 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the contestants answering questions posed by the RJ guests. Nishant Bhat opened up about calling Shamita self-centred. He also talked about his developing bond with Karan Kundrra and how it remained despite playing against each other. Nishant also told Rakhi Sawant that she should not use her words to demotivate someone.

This is followed by Tejasswi Prakash talking about why she doesn't call anyone a friend on the show. Tejasswi argues that she has played alone without anyone's help. However, Rashami Desai reminds her that she has helped her in tasks. Shamita Shetty and others also agree with Rashami. Shamita then points out that Tejasswi and Afsana Khan have pressed her buttons by making personal attacks on her.

Shamita also added that she was offended by Nishant when he called her fake because no one in the outside world could ever give her that tag as it’s a false one. Rashami, on the other hand, talks about her fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She then added that she has enjoyed her stay in Bigg Boss 15 more than her Bigg Boss 13 stint.

Rashami also added that she sees Shamita as the winner but gave her biased vote to Rakhi for her entertainment. Pratik spoke about his tumultuous relationship with Karan and said that he is glad that he was able to put forward his opinions in front of him despite having many fights with him. Pratik also admitted that he was hurt by Karan who then comes and hugs him.

Later, we see Rakhi question Rashami for saying she does cheap entertainment. She then breaks down and starts crying. Elsewhere, Tejasswi questions Karan's stand against her. She asks Karan why he is always trying to prove her wrong by citing an example of her and Rashami' s argument.