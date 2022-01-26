Bigg Boss 15 January 26 Highlights: Tejasswi Calls Shamita An Aunty, Duo Get Into Ugly Fight

The January 26 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the BB Hotel task. Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff while the other contestants were hotel guests. A live audience had also entered the house and were supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode.

During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to Karan Kundrra but he was not impressed by her skills. Karan said, "Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai. Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me)." This was followed by Shamita giving Karan a massage and Tejasswi pulls her by her leg.

Tejaswwi gets insecure and says: “It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita retaliates by saying it's just a massage and she is then seen giving a back massage to Pratik Sehajpal.

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 25 Highlights: Rashami Sees Shamita As Winner; Tejasswi Questions Karan's Stand Against Her

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill To Grace The Show, Will Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

An angry Tejasswi continues her tirade against Shetty and says, "That aunty is on top of this one too." This comment of Tejasswi bothers Shamita and she is seen saying: "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them -- respect the audience." The duo gets into a war of words where Shamita calls Tejasswi an idiot and asks her to grow some brain. Soon, the audience in the house chooses Nishant Bhat, Pratik and Shamita as their top 3 at the end of the first round of the BB Hotel task. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant remained the least voted contestant and this demotivates her a lot.

Later, Shamita bursts out in anger over Tejasswi's aunty remark and says, "It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me. She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut. Karan, she has pulled me -- Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently. How Dare she touch me and pull me."

Shamita then refuses to accept Tejasswi's apology and she keeps crying talking about how she has been subjected to personal attacks. By the end of the second round of the BB Hotel task, Nishant ends up topping the chart while Rakhi comes last.