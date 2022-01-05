Bigg Boss 15 January 5 Highlights: Blame Game Erupts Between Tejasswi And Devoleena During Task

The January 5 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Rakhi Sawant complaining about the toilet's cleanliness. In the meantime, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shouts at Pratik Sehapal for making a cup of tea for Abhijit Bichukale. She yells at Pratik and says that the man said bad things about him and his family and he is still making tea for the same person.

The next morning, Karan Kundrra tries to explain to Tejasswi Prakash that Rakhi has been trying not to let strong contestants enter the finale week so that she can win the show. He also tries to tell the same thing to Rashami Desai but Tejasswi interferes. This results in Karan and Tejasswi getting into a huge argument.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a new task named 'house division’. Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Devo, Abhijeet and Tejasswi will play the task and they will try to win over different parts of the house. There will be a debate in which they will discuss and give a title to another inmate and the winner of the task will be awarded a special power. The inmates have to defend and accuse others with the titles and the judges will be the VIPs who will make a decision.

A blame game erupts between Tejasswi and Devoleena during the aforementioned task. The latter accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly in the house. Bhattacharjee complains to the VIPs and says: "Tejasswi herself doesn't know how to maintain her personal hygiene, so how will she do it for others."

Tejasswi hits back at Devoleena and says, "Those who themselves have not cleaned the washroom are giving lessons in cleanliness to others!" After listening to their arguments, Rakhi ends up shading Tejasswi by saying, "Tejasswi's mind has not been working properly for many days."

Rashami sides with Devoleena while the remaining members on the judging panel vote in favour of Tejasswi. Bigg Boss says the majority of judges are with Tejasswi so she won the first round of the task.