Bigg Boss 15 January 6 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty Target Abhijit Bichukale In BB Ki Adaalat

The January 6 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Shamita Shetty picking Abhijit Bichukle as the most 'dheet' contestant of the house. She explains her reasoning in BB Ki Aadalat. and says that he never contributes to household chores and makes everyone else do his tasks. In his response, Abhijit says that he is loyal to the BB 15 house and is a 'humble, innocent and down to earth' member.

Abhijit then goes on to state that he will not leave his style even if he has to meet the Prime Minister of the country. After hearing all the arguments, judges Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Karan Kundrra declare Shamita as the winner of the round.

In the next round, Abhijit once again becomes the target as Pratik Sehajpal picks him as the contestant with the most amount of 'ahaankar'. Abhijit defends himself and says that he does not have any ego but it is his confidence that rubs off people in the wrong way. He questions Pratik and asks why does he not have confidence like him. At this point, Devoleena Bhattacharjee interferes and comes out swinging in support of Sehajpal. She slams Abhijit and points out that he behaved the same way in Bigg Boss Marathi.

Later, Nishant Bhat, Shamita and Pratik make fun of Rashami. Nishant imitates the actress while Pratik adds that her role in Uttaran was quite bitchy. They all have a good laugh before going off to bed. The next morning, Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan about his March wedding. She later clarifies that she is not talking about their wedding and asks him if he will invite her or not.

Soon, the task resumes and Nishant accuses Shamita of being a 'loudspeaker.’ She defends herself and says that she only loses it when someone provokes her. The round ends with the judges giving their vote in favour of Shamita. Tejasswi gets upset with Karan for making Shamita the winner. Nishant gets angry and says that I proved his point but she was not defending herself.