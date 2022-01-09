Bigg Boss 15 January 8 Highlights: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Karan Kundrra & Abhijit Bichukale

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of January 8 witnessed some highly dramatic moments, with host Salman Khan lashing out at Karan Kundrra and Abhijit Bichukale. The superstar was seen exposing Karan for not taking a stand for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash even once in the show. Salman Khan also blasted Abhijit Bichukale for the abusive language he has been using inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War episode began with the superstar host's grand entry to the show. Salman Khan was followed by popular actress Nia Sharma, who entered the house as the special guest for the week. The actress promoted her upcoming song 'Phoonk Le' with Salman on the show.

Nia Sharma later introduced a task to the Bigg Boss 15 housemates, where they were asked to pick one of their fellow housemates, whom they consider the 'rotten fruit'. As always, this task led to a massive fight between the housemates, who ended up calling each other names.

During the task, Abhijit Bichukale, Umar Riaz, and Rashami Desai were seen calling Tejasswi Prakash 'rotten fruit'. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also did the same and explained that she felt hurt when Tejasswi showed arrogance after winning a task. The Bigg Boss 15 housemates, including Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and others were seen talking about how Tejasswi plays the victim card every time. Shamita was seen pointing out how Teja never sits alone in the house and is always around friends.

Later, Salman Khan was seen asking Tejasswi Prakash why she is feeling upset that she doesn't have any friends inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The superstar asked the actress to not play the sympathy card and be her own friend. Salman added that Tejasswi has a big advantage inside the house, and that is Karan.