Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Calls Nishant Bhat ‘Entertainer’ And Pratik Sehajpal ‘Nice Guy’; See Tweet

Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its grand finale. Currently, the remaining contestants are leaving no stone unturned to win the show. Amidst all the contestants, Nishant Bhat, who is known for his ace choreography skills, has impressed everyone with his performance in the game. Let us tell you, the Bigg Boss OTT season 1's first runner-up has already secured his position in the finale week. Hence, he has become one of the favourite contestants of the fans as well as the ex-housemates. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal also won everyone's hearts with his outspoken nature and tactics in the game. He has also secured his position in the final week.

Amidst all, Jay Bhanushali, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant shares a close bond of friendship with Nishant Bhat. The actor is very much fond of his game. On the other hand, he also loves the Pratik Sehajpal is playing in the house. Jay recently shared his thoughts about them and revealed who he wants to win the BB 15 trophy on Twitter.

Now when #BiggBoss finale is next week I want @realsehajpal @TheNishantBhat to win the show because i have really seen them giving there heart and energy to the show.nishant is a true entertainer and Pratik is a nice guy baaki nahi jeete toh bhi Dil sabka jeeta hain.@ColorsTV — Official JayBhanushaali (@imjaybhanushali) January 23, 2022

Jay Bhanushali tweeted, "Now when #BiggBoss finale is next week I want Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat to win the show. I have really seen them giving their heart and energy to the show. Nishant is a true entertainer and Pratik is a nice guy baaki nahi jeete toh bhi Dil sabka jeeta hain."

As the curtains on Bigg Boss 15 are steadfastly running towards its closure, as fans are getting to see different sides of all the contestants. So, stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!