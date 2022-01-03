Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta Says She Is A Big Fan Of The Show; Reveals Her Favourite Contestants

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger along with other celebrities Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh. The actress spoke about the reason of her entry and revealed who are her favourite contestants.

Munmun Dutta revealed to IANS that she is a big fan of Bigg Boss and has been watching the show since a long time. She added that this is the only on-fiction show that she watches on television. She also revealed that they are not going as contestants but are staying in the house only for a few hours to challenge the already existing contestants and to shake them up a little bit. She added that it was fun and an amazing experience.

Talking about her favourite contestants she said, "Well every year we all have our favourites and mine has been Shamita, Nishant and Pratik this year. Shamita and Nishant are doing so well. I think Shamita played it so well and I really like watching her game. I like Karan and the others' games as well and I believe everybody deserves to be there cause I think they are all doing well."

She added, "Even if someone wasn't doing so well in the first week, now they have come into a great form and are charged up to win the ticket to finale. So, I want to see deserving candidates be there and I would be very happy to see my people, the contestants that I'm supporting be in the finale. I already know who got the ticket as I was there and it's well deserved. Whoever did the task really well has won and I think only the deserving candidates should be there."

Munmun said that what they (she and other challengers) performed was a fake task, but contestants thought that they had performed the tasks and had received the ticket to finale. She added that this was just to shake them up.

The TMKOC actress concluded by saying that it was very difficult to choose as everyone has put in a lot of hard work and added that whoever won the task was well deserved.

(With IANS Inputs)