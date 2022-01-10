Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Not Happy With Umar Riaz's Eviction; Trend PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

It has to be recalled that Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got physical during the Ticket To Finale task. Post this, Bigg Boss had declared that Umar's fate will now be decided by the audience votes and if he fails to get enough votes, he will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, host Salman Khan had revealed the same and, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode he got evicted as he received less number of votes. His eviction shocked the housemates especially his good friends Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra.

Netizens were not happy with his eviction and called it unfair. They trended several hashtags like 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15', 'Flop show bigg boss 15', 'We want Umar back' and 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ'.



Apparently, the trend 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ' has crossed 4 million tweets! Take a look at a few tweets!

@HinaStarr: Previous violations done by #BB15 contestants were ignored & now. @BiggBoss grabbed the opportunity & evicted #UmarRiaz unfairly coz they know he'll be the winner of #BiggBoss15 I'm damn sure tht @realumarriaz have won that poll also. PUBLIC STANDS BY UMAR.

Prisha: If Umar was violent then what was all these??? Shame on makers for doing this to an outsider just to bring their channels faces on top. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ.

Roma: Derz no point showing logic to diz pple. Agar channel audience ko itna importance dete tho unki kiya voting ko respect n honor karte. No point voting wen Salman runs d show. Channel n host hve no dignity. LANAT aise logon per. Flop hero flop show. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ.

Amena: I repeat, this is not Dr @realumarriaz loss, but @ColorsTV's loss. The biggest fandom of BB15 is #UmarRiaz's #UmarArmy and we will continue to support him. Umar has a bright future awaiting him but BB15 lost its best contestant. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ #UnfairEvictionOfUmar.

Meanwhile, from Andy Kumar, Rajiv Adatia to Prince Narula every one have been supporting Umar Riaz and called his eviction unfair.

KRK took a dig at Salman and tweeted, "I don't watch #BiggBoss show. Lekin Suna Hai Ki #UmarRiaz Ke Saath Badi Na Insaafi Huyee Hai. Main Toh Kabse Kah Raha Hun, Ki Ye Aadmi Galat Hai. He hates outsiders. अहंकार में अंधा हो चुका है!"

Umar's brother Asim welcomed his brother with an adorable post on Instagram. In the picture, we can see Asim hugging Umar from the side as the two walked on the road.

On the other hand, Umar tweeted about his journey and thanked fans for their support. He tweeted, "Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. That's impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fan from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. It was indeed one hell of a journey but without you guys I wouldn't have been able to live this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai Hume, may be not everyday but I will soon hit your screens till then keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing. This doctor is always in your hearts."