BB 15: Netizens Praise Tejasswi For Giving It Back To Rajiv Who Questioned Her About Her Issues With Shamita

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception, but hasn't managed to grab the required TRPs. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are two strong ladies in the house, who are not only ruling the house, but also the social media, as they have been the major topic of discussion. Recently, Rajiv Adatia entered the house with a twist. He was seen talking to the contestants and revealed a bit of something that is being discussed outside the house!

Rajiv, as everyone knows, is close to Shamita and people feel that the makers have sent him for Shamita's support. Meanwhile, in the house, Rajiv was seen discussing with Tejasswi about her issues with Shamita. She remained calm and answered to all the questions that Rajiv asked! She revealed that she has lost trust in Shamita and even called her a hypocrite, especially for the way she behaved during Ticket To Finale.



Looking at Tejasswi giving it back to Rajiv, netizens were all praise for her and they were also seen wishing her mother on her birthday.

@Thejia6: Finally Tejasswi Cleared What Was That Muted Word; Rajiv: Tumne Kaha Wo Mare Jaa Rahi h S*one ke Liye; Tejasswi: Dosti Ke Liye. Now Asking For a Sincere Apologies from all the judgmental people who Were 100% about What She Spoke; #TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 #BB15.

Anonymous: N the way TEJASSWI again showed favorism happening towards shammo...deserves hell of appreciation...bajadi thepla ki!!! Clearly spoke abt sham getting mental support by sending people she already knows.

Shruti Kumari: Just love this girl ya and still some people say that Shamita is not favoured her rakhi brother comes and gives all information to her wow.

Kanchi Thulung: I'm so proud of you @FierceTeja your doing great with Stupid people who even don't know how to debate. HBD NEETU AAI #TejasswiPrakash.

TejaAddict: Thepla for sparkle Face with tears of joy ekdam sahi che. Love how TP gave it back when he tried to put the blame on her #TejasswiPrakash.

TejRan_CA Minakshi Agarwal Banka: Ye ladki sach me jaadu hai!! Hats off to her!! Proud!! #TejRan INVINCIBLE JODI TEJRAN.

Teju Masterpiece: She giving back clear cut and tightly slap... She said "Tum cover Kar rahe ho"🔥 #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops.

Tejaswi: The most amazing quality of #TejaswwiPrakash is that whatever she feels she says it. That's why I ❤️❤️her..#BBQueenTejasswi.

(Social media posts are not edited)