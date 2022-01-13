Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Opens Up About Umar Riaz's Eviction, Says He Deserved To Be In Top 2

Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 has caused a lot of furore on social media. Many fans and viewers are up in arms against the makers for 'targeting’ the contestant on the popular reality show. Rajiv Adatia, who was also a part of BB 15 has now opened up about Riaz’s ouster.

Rajiv, who has continued to be friends even after coming out of the house, has stood by Umar and has been very vocal about his bond with him. He has now expressed that Riaz deserved to be in the top five in an interview with SpotboyE.

Rajiv, who is re-entering the BB15 house, spoke about Umar's eviction and said, "He has been very close to me, inside as well and even after coming out. I think I immediately called him after coming out and we have been in constant touch since then.” He added, "Umar has been extremely emotional after he witnessed all the love after coming out. He is beyond overwhelmed. I am so elated that fans are appreciating him so much. He deserves each and every trend as he has poured in his blood and sweat for the show. I always saw him in the Top 2. He was truly deserving to be there."

It must be noted that Umar Riaz was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During a Ticket To Finale task, he got into a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal. As a result, he was reprimanded by Bigg Boss and the makers decided to leave it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not. Later, on the weekend, host Salman Khan announced Umar’s elimination, making it one of the most shocking evictions on the ongoing season.