Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash For Calling His GF Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, all thanks to its contestants and their rivalries. In one of the latest episodes of the show, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty were seen locking horns with each other. In the task, when Shamita tried to give a back massage to Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra, the latter got miffed and pulled her down from the bed. Later, when Shamita did the same with Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi called her 'aunty'.

Both the divas had a big fight after the task, and Shamita Shetty was very disappointed with Tejasswi Prakash's comment. Well, the fight had become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Amidst all, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be telecast in two parts on January 29 and 30. Recently, the makers shared a promo of the BB 15 finale, in which Raqesh Bapat can be seen bashing Tejasswi Prakash for her mean comment about his girlfriend Shamita Shetty.

In the conversation with Teja, Raqesh confronted her for her unacceptable language and accusations against Shamita. He questions why she didn't understand that Shamita is not interested in Karan. He also added that he felt like breaking the TV screen after watching the fight.

Tejasswi Prakash justified her action by saying that what she did was a reaction to Shamita Shetty's action. That is when, Raqesh Bapat said, "This is complete bulls**t." Apart from their verbal spat, the top 6 contestants' mothers will also be appearing on the stage with Salman Khan. The moment is going to be quite emotional, and fans can't wait to witness it on-screen. Let's wait for the grand finale of the show and stay tuned for more updates!