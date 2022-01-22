Bigg Boss 15: Rohan Mehra Feels Pratik Sehajpal Might Win This Season!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra was seen in Bigg Boss 10. The actor was one of the most-talked contestants of his season. So, the lad knows the house and the game well. Recently, the actor revealed that he does follow the show and feels that as Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards finale, it is getting interesting.

Rohan was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "If you do Bigg Boss once, it is difficult to get out of it. I follow it, and if I miss it, I see updates on Instagram. It has started to get interesting as the finale is closer."

Further, Rohan, like other celebrities, who follows the controversial reality show has his views on who might be on top five and who might win the show.

The actor concluded by saying, "I think 4-5 people are in tough competition with each other, including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita and Nishant. I think they will be the top and one of them would win. Let's see the rest, what happens. I do have a feeling that Pratik might win."

Meanwhile, this Weekend Ka Vaar, we will get to watch Hunarbaaz's Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, and actress Iulia Vantur and singer Mika Singh. BB 15 host Salman Khan will be teasing Rakhi Sawant will be shocked to see Mika and Salman too will be seen teasing her. Iulia Vantur will be seen promoting hers and Salman's music video 'Main Chala'. The show's finale is probably on January 30.