Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan Ties The Knot With Saajz; Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht And Others Attend The Wedding

Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan tied the knot with her fiancé Saajz at a grand ceremony in Chandigarh yesterday (February 19). The singer looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga for her wedding. She walked down the aisle with her family and friends by her side. Many of her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 15 like Donal Bisht, Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz were also there to celebrate her big day.

Afsana later also wore a silk orange lehenga with golden work on it for the jaimala. She looked resplendent with a nath, maang tikka and red chooda in her bridal avatar. Meanwhile, her hubby Saajz complemented her in an embroidered sherwani with a maroon stole.

It must be noted that Donal, Rakhi, Umar, Rashami Desai and other industry friends flew down from Mumbai to attend her wedding ceremony. Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurrana also in attendance at the nuptials. Many videos and pictures from the wedding have made its way on to social media.

Afsana also shared a bunch of beautiful pictures with Saajz after the wedding on her Instagram account and wrote, “r happily ever after begins now 💞 #afsaajz” in the caption. Take a look!



Earlier on Friday, Afsana had her haldi and chooda ceremony and the singer had shared some stunning pictures from the function on her social media account. She wore a beautiful mustard colour lehenga and wrote in her caption, “#afsaajz ki haldi”. Check out the post below:

In one of the clips from the Haldi ceremony shared by Donal, we see the actress along with Rakhi and Afsana dancing on the popular track, 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa. Take a look!