Bigg Boss 15 Fame Afsana Khan To Tie The Knot With Saajz On February 19; Pre-Wedding Celebration Begins

Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Saajz on February 19. The singer’s pre-wedding festivities have already begun and ahead of the wedding, the couple’s wedding card has also started doing the round on social media. Afsana and Saajz’s wedding card is shaped in the form of a piano.

Khan gave a glimpse of her wedding card which contains the invites and sweets inside. The couple has also got the hashtag #Afsaajz embedded on the card. Take a look!

Afsana and Saajz's nuptials are going to be a grand affair with many celebrity friends being invited to the wedding. The singer’s friends have started arriving and were seen being welcomed by Afsana personally. The bride-to-be is also elated to have Bigg Boss’s Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht over at her home. The lovely videos of her wedding guests are on social media now. Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant also recently shared details of the popular singer's wedding and added that her costumes for the wedding festivities are ready and she is all set to burn the dance floor with her moves. The actress even revealed the guest list which includes Umar Riaz and Zareen Khan. In fact, Umar has been spotted by the paparazzi just a few hours ago at the airport.

Shama Sikander & James Milliron To Get Married In March In Goa; Actress Reveals Details Of Their White Wedding

Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Part Ways? The Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Breaks His Silence



It must be noted that Afsana had shared with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 that she had put her wedding on hold to participate in the show. Afsana and Saajz’s pre-wedding functions began today (February 18) with Haldi ceremony. Afsana looked beautiful in a mustard coloured lehenga while Saajz complemented her in a mustard kurta at the function. The singer shared photos from the Haldi with the caption, "#afsaajz ki haldi." Take a look!