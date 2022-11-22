Bigg Boss 15 Fame Neha Bhasin Reveals She Has No Maternal Instinct: I Am Not Going To Be A Mother In This Life

Bigg Boss 15 fame Neha Bhasin has revealed that she will not be embracing motherhood in this lifetime. The talented singer, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday with family members and close friends, rather wants to have an orphanage and do something bigger. On the personal front, Neha tied the knot with her best friend, Sameer Uddin in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

In an interview with the HT, Neha revealed that she’s excited about her future plans and added she has many goals to achieve but she is not planning to become a mother in this life. The singer was quoted as saying, “Whether it is my English album or a world tour, I plan on achieving all my dreams. I am not going to be a mother in this life. I want to have an orphanage, where I nurture at least 10 to 12 children, give them education, love, and the life they deserve.”

She went on to add, “I never had a dream or a maternal instinct to have my own children. But I have always felt a lot about orphan kids. Since childhood, I was clear that I wanted to adopt. But then, I realized that instead of adopting just one child, why not do something bigger? In the next two-three years, I will start working towards it.”

On the professional front, Neha has sung many popular songs in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood alongside releasing independent singles. Bhasin also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. However, she was often subjected to a lot of criticism for her closeness with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. However, the singer has time and again said that she is happily married to her husband and that there was nothing between her and Pratik.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mother Slams Sumbul's Father For Abusing Her Daughter On National Television; WATCH

Arshi Khan To Tie The Knot With Businessman Boyfriend, Actress Conceals His Identity As He Isn’t From Showbiz

Looking back at her journey, Neha further shared that she is proud of what she has become today. "Last year, when I came out of the show (Bigg Boss OTT), I think I had hit my rock bottom. Today, I am completely out of all the negatives. The 20-year-old Neha would be proud of the 40-year-old Neha."