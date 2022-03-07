Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz And Rashami Desai Hop On To The Latest Trend, Enthral Fans With Their Dance Moves

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz have maintained that they are good friends but their fans desperately wanted them to be a couple. Recently, the Bigg Boss 15 duo caught up with each other and danced like no one is watching. Rashami and Umar hopped on to the latest trending video on social media and grooved to the 'Head, Knees and Toes' reel, which was shared by the latter on his Instagram account.

As soon as Riaz shared the reel, UmRash fans couldn’t stop gushing over their cute bond and wrote comments such as, "Aap dono sath me bhut achhe lagte ho❤️" below the post. They kept shipping for the pair and and even requested them to feature in a music video together in the comments section. Check out the post below:

Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin, who were also a part of the fun get-together, said that UmRash fans will thank them for finally letting this happen. Meanwhile, Rajiv, Rashami, Neha and Umar were also seen dancing to the latter's rap song, 'Suffer' and the BB 15 ladies also danced to a special song, shot by Umar. Take a look!

For the uninitiated, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz have been hailed as 'UmRash' by their ardent fans after the duo’s stint on Bigg Boss 15. Rashami and Umar shared a great bond and closeness on the show but they have clarified that there's nothing more than friendship between them. A few days ago, the duo also attended Afsana Khan's wedding along with other BB 15 contestants such as Donal Bisht and Rakhi Sawant.