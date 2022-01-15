Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Dissing Channel; Says ‘Shut Up Tejasswi’

Bigg Boss 15's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promo is out and it will probably make Tejasswi Prakash fans unhappy. Well, in the promo, host Salman Khan has seen bashing Tejasswi for dissing Colors TV channel and making several accusations against the makers of the show. Bhaijaan also calls her dishonest.

According to Bigg Boss 15's latest promo, Salman Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash for cursing the channel. He says, "Jis thaali mein khaya ja raha hai, us mein koi chhed karta hai?" Let us tell you, Teja had accused the channel of being biased towards Shamita Shetty. Well, her comments didn't go down well with Salman as he asked her to stop playing the sympathy card.

After hearing his comment, Tejasswi Prakash gets angry and says that she doesn't want sympathy from anyone. Salman Khan gets miffed with her high-tone and says, "Shut up, Tejasswi." He further tells her that she doesn't even respect her own boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Brother-In-Law Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Using Foul Language; Netizens React!

BB 15: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As She Says 'I Love You' To Him; TejRan Romantic Moments Go Viral

In another part of the promo, Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan can be seen entering the house and playing a fun task with the housemates. During the task, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat argue over their rankings. She tells him that he has no identity of his own and he should 'shut up' because that's what even Gauahar wants. To which, Gauahar asks Teja not to speak on her behalf.

Gauahar lekar aayi gharwaalon ke liye ek task. Iss khel mein aayega mazaa ya bann jaayega yeh behes ka ek naya vishay?

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 @justvoot #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/HCHVFrbnZI — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 15, 2022

Gauahar Khan says, "Aapke words mere muh mein mad daaliye, that's not my language." Looks like, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be on Tejasswi Prakash only, as she has done several things inside the house this week, which could be discussed on the weekend. Let's see what happens in the episode! Stay tuned.