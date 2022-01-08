Bigg Boss 15: Salman Slams Abhijit & Says 'I'll Drag You Out By Your Hair'; Latter Says 'Bhaad Mein Gaya Show'

It's time for Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar! Salman Khan will be seen yet again lashing out at Abhijit Bichukale for using abusive language in the house. He will be seen blasting him and warning that he would evict him mid-week. He will also be slamming Karan Kundrra for not supporting his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. We will also get to watch celebrity panal taking contestants to the task.

In the video shared by Colors TV, Salman is seen bashing Abhijit and saying, "Yeh jo aapne gandi gandi gaaliyaan di thi, koi doosra aapke parivaar ko de toh aapko kaisa lagega? Yeh warning de raha hoon, mid-week aake nikaal ke jaunga yahaan se, baal pakad ke (How would you like it if someone used the same abusive language you used but on your family? I am warning you, I will come here mid-week and throw you out, dragging you by the hair)."

Abhijit interferes and asks Salman that if he can speak, to this Salman angrily tells, "Tu bolega, main ghar mein aake tereko maar ke jaunga (If you speak, I will enter the house and beat you up)."

Abhijit takes offence to Salman's comments and he tells, "Bhaad mein gaya aapka show (To hell with your show)!" He walks towards the exit gate and asks Bigg Boss to open the door, threatening the quit the show.

Salman also reprimands Karan for not supporting Tejasswi despite being her boyfriend. He says, "Take a f***ing stand, be a f***ing man." As Salman tells this, Tejasswi breaks down.

Also, this Weekend Ka Vaar, Geeta Kapur, Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee and Rahul Mahajan will be gracing the show. They will form and panel and will be seen supporting their favourites and bashing the other contestants who are not performing well.

The audience will also be entertained as Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and Nia Sharma will be seen setting the stage on fire! While Arbaaz will be shaking legs with Salman, Nia will apparently be seen promoting her latest music video 'Phoonk Le'.