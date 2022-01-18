BB15: Shamita Says She Wants To Get Married This Year, Nishant Advises Her Not To Rush Into Things With Raqesh

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants got to speak to their loved ones. Shamita Shetty got to speak to her mom Sunanda Shetty and jokingly asked her mom if Raqesh Bapat is still her boyfriend.

When Sunanda informed her that Raqesh missed her and sent her a lot of love, Shamita did not catch his name initially and when finally did hear his name, she said, "I am missing him too and sending my love back." The actress jokingly added, “I was actually just wondering, is he still my boyfriend? It’s been three months.” Her mom replied, “I am sure he must have sent some messages through Rajiv (Adatia).” Rajiv then said “Oh, yes. He has sent loves, kisses, hugs, and all flirty messages."

Bigg Boss 15 January 17 Highlights: Rajiv Adatia Enters The House; Contestants Get To Speak To Their Loved One

In an earlier episode, an astrologer had entered the house and made predictions about the contestant’s future. He told Shamita about her marriage and said, "Aapka vivaah ko dhanvaan vyakti se nahi, sadharan vyakti se hoga."

Later, Shamita had a conversation about the same to Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. She told them that she was anyway planning to marry this year but added that she has no clue about the man with whom she will tie the knot. She said, "Bas aadmi kaun hai, mereko pata nahi." Nishant was then seen advising the actress to not take a decision in a hurry even if it is with regards to Raqesh. She agreed and added, "I don't know him at all. Show mein aake maine usko jaana hai."

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Criticises Pratik Sehajpal’s Game Plan; Says 'My Eviction Was Unfair

It must be noted that Raqesh and Shamita first met in Karan Johar-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT. The duo confessed their feelings for each other on the show and have been together ever since the culmination of the show last year. Raqesh even entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant for a brief amount of time. He has also been supporting the actress on social media.