Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Does Not Want To See Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s Faces After The Show

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will be telecast on January 29 and 30 at 8 pm. The Salman Khan show is going to be ending soon, and fans are eager to know who will be the winner of BB 15. Let us tell you, top 6 finalists Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the audiences with their actions in the last few days. The voting lines have already been opened, and viewers are constantly showing support to their favourite ones.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant got eliminated from the show due to low points received from the audience. She wished everyone all the best and left the house. After her exit, all the housemates got excited about the finale, but Shamita Shetty was seen having some intense conversation with her OTT buddies Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty's Bigg Boss 15 journey was nothing but a roller-coaster ride. She had a cordial relationship with almost all the housemates except Tejasswi Prakash. The duo has seen fighting with each other quite often. And now, in conversation with Nishant and Pratik, Shamita said that she doesn't want to see Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's faces after the show.

Shamita Shetty said that she has not yet had good terms with Tejasswi Prakash, as she is unable to talk normally to Tejasswi even at the final stage of the game. For the unversed, in the latest episode of the show, Tejasswi was seen calling Shamita 'aunty'. The Zeher actress also remembered her not so cordial relationship with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

The actress said that she had several fights with Divya Agarwal in the BB OTT house, however, she started talking to her too by the end of the show. However, Shamita Shetty is finding it difficult to get normal with Tejasswi Prakash. Nishant told Shamita, "Dekho ye show khatam hone ke baad na aapko uski shakal dekhna hai, na usne aapki."

Notably, Shamita replied that she doesn't want to see Tejasswi and Karan's faces after the show. The diva said, "Nahi dekhna hai bhaiya. I wish them all the best. Mujhe Karan ki shakal bhi nahi dekhni hai." Later, Pratik Sehajpal asked Shamita if she wants to see them after the show or not.

Interestingly, Shamita Shetty makes fun of them and said that she doesn't have a choice. Looks like, the bond between the Bigg Boss OTT stars have become stronger and fans are adoring them a lot. What do you think?