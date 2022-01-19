Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fans Trend TejRan After Their Families’ Approval

Yesterday's Bigg Boss 15 episode was emotional for not just contestants who met their families after a long time, but also to their fans, who got sentimental seeing their favourites emotional. Two such contestants and their families, which made their fans move, were Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Karan introduced Tejasswi to his parents and asked about their views, to which his father said that she is the heart of their family. On hearing this, Karan told Tejasswi that they (his family) never said anything like this to any girl, which made Tejasswi blush. On the other hand, Tejasswi too asked her brother Pratik about Karan, who said that their mother likes him! This made TejRan fans jump of joy and trended them on Twitter.

Not just about their families' approval, they were all praise for how Karan and Tejasswi adored and took care of each other. They also praised Teja's brother for being so concerned about his sister and supporting her. Take a look at a few tweets!

@Teja_KK: Manifestating a wonderful and beautiful day for #TejRan and #TejRanFam. A day filled with TEJRAN content and prosperity ❤️🧿.

Riiidssyy: Emo right now.. Can't get over the fact their families love them together and now everything is related to each other #tejran.

@_besabriyan: Oh god, how many times he just said "don't worry, don't cry, only just 2 weeks left, just 2 weeks!! 🥺❤️✨Having a brother like him is a blessing @TejranL: Pra: I like him for you...Mumma also said yes and..Papa also like both of you (together)..♥️♥️ Me: 🥺🥺🥺yaayy finally...#TeJran 🧿💫.

Both the families have accepted #TejRan let's celebration time TejRan Fam



INVINCIBLE JODI TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/m5IDTR2lFH — TEJRAN OFFICIAL FC❤️ (@FcTejRan_1) January 17, 2022

This song is perfect for this moment coz

Once karan said "little things that matter to me" & when she touched his feet w/o any hesitation w/o caring much about his nails he was surprised. That awkwardness on his face bcz he didn't know how to react is what makes it❤ #TejRan pic.twitter.com/kDjNTSkb2U — Sanika | TejRan Fan #TejRanFam (@TejRanFan6) January 19, 2022

Sadie: He was literally just staring at her throughout with a fond smile on his face. I think he got a lot of clarity after that convo. He is just reminding me of when he said jab mera dil kisipe aa jata hai toh main kisi aur ko nahi dekhta mere liye bus woh hi hai. #TejRan.

@Anum_shono: The right kind of people will make you fall even harder in love. Teja's caring gesture towards Karan & the way he was taken a back saying nobody has ever done this for him before is just one more step coming closer.This is selfless gesture of love without being told😭♥️ #TejRan.

(Social media posts are not edited)