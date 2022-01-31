Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s Victory Makes Man Angry, Says He Won’t Advertise On Colors TV

Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 victory has indeed left many netizens angry as they were expecting Pratik Sehajpal to lift the trophy. It has to be noted that Tejasswi won the trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh prize money. Moreover, she also bagged Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, Naagin 6. After looking at everything, netizens felt that the channel Colors TV made a biased decision and called Tejasswi 'undeserving winner'.

Not only fans, but the CEO of marketing and advertising firm, Quarterly Global, Ekalavya Hansraj also criticised Colors TV and threatened that he will not advertise on the channel. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Maa Kasam @ColorsTV going by the trend of TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV if you made 'Bheja' as the winner of Bigg Boss toh I will ensure meree sari companies ke ad budgets (worth over 25Cr +) will never go to you guys ever again @ColorsTV."

He further added, "You need to bloody see the ethos of a self made champ like #PratikSehajpaI and never forget you are who you are because of advertisers like us."

Notably, Twitterati criticised the makers for making Tejasswi Prakash the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and trolled Colors TV by using the trend, 'TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV'. Let's have a look at the tweets-

Cheeku_Sidheart "#PratikSehajpal reaction shows that he wanted to be the winner. But this channel is so cheap and disgusting !! TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV." RubiiDilaikOFC "She always played victim card "KHAIRAATI WINNER BHEJA" TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV. BIGG BOSS NALLA SHOW #PratikSehajpalForTheWin REAL WINNER PRATIK SEHAJPAL." Akshita_slayz "Love of people is what he has earned from the show. We love you Pratik. My winner Pratik. TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV. FIXED WINNER BHEJA #PratikSehajpal." RamseyAroon "Wow, ColorsTV BiggBoss you are totally exposed! You deserve to be boycotted, your TRP should be 0.0001. You insulted janta's preference towards Pratik! TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV." DrCheshta "BIGGEST EXPOSE OF COLORS TV Tejasswi Prakash openly thanked the ColorsTV team and the makers (Sheetal Ma'am) -Salman stopped and interrupted so that they don't get exposed any further. TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV. BIGG BOSS NALLA SHOW."

