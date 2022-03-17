Bigg Boss 15 Trio Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal And Nishant Bhat Reunite For Special Holi Celebration

For the festival of Holi is a holiday, a grand event has been prepared by Colors TV named' Rang Barse 2022.’ The grand celebration will be graced by a number of celebrities including besties Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehjapal. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik became well-known for their great friendship and are together referred as 'PraNiSha’ by fans.

The three were by each other's side from the beginning and stuck together through thick and thin on the show. It must be noted that the trio first participated in Bigg Boss OTT and were then selected as the 'gharwasis’ of Season 15.

Even after the culmination of the show, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant share a friendly bond and are often spotted together. It's admirable that their friendship has stood the test of time whilst remaining strong throughout the last few months. Just a few hours ago, Shamita took to her social media handle to share a cute boomerang where the BB15 friends looked excited and were having fun at the Holi event.

In the aforementioned clip, we see them standing together, posing happily and smiling heartily. All of them are dressed in traditional attires for what seems like a power-packed performance. While Nishant and Shamita opted for colourful outfits, Pratik was seen in an all-white Holi look. Nishant and Pratik are even seen enacting putting colours on Shamita in the boomerang video. Shetty tagged both her friends in the reel and even included their adorable hashtag '#Pranisha’ in her caption.

Shamita, Pratik and Nishant participated in the Holi event 'Rang Barse 2022’ for the promotion of the show Spy Bahu. The latest show by Colors TV features Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles.