Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Criticises Pratik Sehajpal’s Game Plan; Says ‘My Eviction Was Unfair’

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news for a controversial eviction of Umar Riaz. For the unversed, a couple of weeks ago, Umar fans were disappointed with the makers as they threw their favourite contestant out of the game for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. Fans claimed that Umar Riaz had received votes to stay in the game, but irrespective of votes, he was evicted from the Salman Khan show.

In his Bigg Boss 15 journey, Umar Riaz was criticised for his anger issues. Notably, several people including Salman Khan took a dig at his profession. For the unversed, he is a doctor. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Umar Riaz said that his eviction was unfair and criticised Pratik Sehajpal's game plan. The doctor-model said, "Yes, I am feeling very disappointed. I got to know that votes were in my favour and still I was evicted so I felt really bad. I gave my 100% to the show. So, I think my eviction was unfair."

While speaking about Pratik Sehajpal's game plan, Umar feels that he provokes people to such an extent that they could lose their temper and get physical with him. He said, "I think it's Pratik Sehajpal's game plan of investigating others and poking them to a point that they lose their temper. He says mean things to others and tries to do something that works in his favour. This has always been his game plan, even in OTT too he played such a game of provoking others. Be it Tejasswi, Ishaan, Jay, Karan, or me, he constantly tries to get into a fight with others. He provoked me a lot on the show."

Is Umar Riaz Dating Rashami Desai? The Bigg Boss 15 Fame Gives Hints About Their Alleged Relationship

Umar Riaz also stated that his profession was targeted on the show. He feels that it was targeted to demoralize him, but thankfully, it didn't affect him personally, as he was very determined and motivated. While speaking about choreographer Geeta Kapoor's comment, Umar Riaz said, "What Geeta Kapoor said about me was that it was in my inherent nature, this is in my blood that was really below the belt. Who gave her the authority to speak me like this. I never got personal with anyone; this was such a personal attack on my profession. This was just a show and real life is different. She tried to demean and demoralize me but this didn't help her as outside people showed love on me."

Umar Riaz Becomes The Most Tweeted Contestant Ever In The History Of Bigg Boss; Crosses 17 Million Tweets

When asked about whom he thinks should be the winner of the show, Umar Riaz said that anyone between Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant should lift the trophy. Coming back to his eviction, fans considered him the public winner of Bigg Boss 15. Interestingly, Umar Riaz has become the most tweeted contestant in the history of Bigg Boss.