Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Grooves To 'Oo Antava' With Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia - Watch

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been racking up a lot of buzz in the media even after the conclusion of the show. Fans have been eagerly looking at the contestants who bonded in the house and who have been spotted together after the finale.

On Wednesday, Umar Riaz shared a video with Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin on Instagram. In the clip, the former BB 15 housemates are seen grooving to Pushpa: The Rise’s song 'Oo Antava.' Umar shared the reel with the following caption: “Anybody can dance even Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai. What say Rajiv Adatia?” Check out the post below:

Rashami and Umar’s fans took to the comments section to compliment the duo. One fan commented on the video saying, “Aaj kya #UmarRash walon ko ek din mein he maar daaloge (Are you going to kill #UmarRash fans in a day)?” while another one wrote, “This is so so cute. #UmaRash.”

Meanwhile, Rashami also made a reel on the song and shared it on her social media account. The actress was seen matching steps with Umar while Rajiv attempted to dance with Neha, and they give a goofy twist to it. Take a look!

For the unversed, Neha Bhasin, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, joined Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Rashami Desai and Rajiv Adatia also joined the show as wild card contestants while Umar Riaz was a part of the show from the beginning and was one of the fan favourite contestants of the show. However, he ended up getting eliminated after getting into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Umar has previously shared his discontent with the media about his eviction from the Salman Khan show.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 was held last weekend and Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show. The actress took home the coveted Bigg Boss trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.