Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz & Rajiv Adatia Have Ginger Tea Together; The Latter Shares Pictures On Social Media

Bigg Boss 15's eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia had recently entered the house again to make the game more interesting in the second last week of the show. In the recent episode, the model-entrepreneur has come out of the house by entertaining viewers for a week. After his exit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale have also got eliminated from the Salman Khan show.

Coming back to Rajiv Adatia, he shared a strong bond of friendship with almost all the contestants of the show. And now, after his exit from the house, he met his dear friend and another eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz. Rajiv shared a picture with Umar, in which, they can be seen having a cup of ginger tea.

Rajiv Adatia captioned his Instagram post as, "Finally reunited with my best friend @umarriazz91 and we are having our favourite ginger tea!!! Bros for life!! I may have not won the trophy but I gained a brother for life!! Love you my bro!"

In the above picture, the duo is looking dapper. Rajiv is wearing a black sweatshirt, while Umar is wearing a grey coloured hoodie. They are smiling for the perfect pose. Umar Riaz commented on Rajiv's post by stating, "🤗."

For the unversed, Umar Riaz was thrown out of the show on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Host Salman Khan cited physical violence as the reason behind his eviction from the show. On the other hand, Umar's eviction didn't go down well with his fans as they called the show biased and scripted.

Now, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are fighting hard to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. So, stay tuned for more BB 15 updates!