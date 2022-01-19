Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya Supports Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘She’s A Girl Of Her Words And Heart Of Pure Gold’

Tejasswi Prakash is considered as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The actress shares a strong bond of friendship with Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others. Notably, she found love in the house as she confessed her feelings for Karan Kundrra. Interestingly, Kundrra's parents accepted Teja as their bahu. On the other hand, Tejasswi's brother Pratik also informed her that her parents also liked Karan a lot.

Looks like the couple is going to have a serious relationship after the show gets over. Talking about the initial days of Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, the diva developed a strong bond of friendship with Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and others. Actress Vidhi Pandya, who had got eliminated from the show extended her support for Tejasswi.

In the statement shared with the media, Vidhi Pandya praised Tejasswi Prakash. The actress said, "Tejasswi is the strongest connection That I made in the house, my feelings towards her developed the most when she shifted to mukhya ghar while I was in the jungle, she didn't share the bed with anyone else because she promised me that she won't ever do that except with me. She's a girl of her words and heart of pure gold. She's emotional and fierce at the same time. It takes guts to stay true to yourself but she has and I am very proud of her.. sending love and positive energies. Keep the support coming in Vidhi."

Talking about Vidhi Pandya, the actress will next be seen in the Sony TV show, Moh Se Chhal Kiya Jaaye. The show also stars Vijayendra Kumeria as the male lead, while Aishani Yadav, Mandeep Kumar, Gunn Kansara, Simran Upadhyay, Radhika Harshe and others in pivotal roles.