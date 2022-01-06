Bigg Boss 15: Vindoo Dara Singh, Rohit Verma And Dalljiet Kaur React To Devoleena's Nature Calls During Task

Recently on Bigg Boss 15, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee competed against each other in a task where they were seen standing for more than 15 hours. The most talked about thing about the episode ended up being Devoleena answering Nature's call in her pants. The actress was seen asking Pratik Sehajpal to throw buckets of water at her as she relieved herself while performing the task.



Now, a number of celebs and former contestants of the reality show have reacted to the incident in an interview with ETimes TV. Vindoo Dara Singh said, “I love this kind of dedication, which is why such people are recalled to the show. Answering Nature's call in 'Bigg Boss' during tasks has happened about 4-5 times before. Devo (as Devoleena is fondly called in the TV industry) is a tigress, she has her own way of functioning though. The best thing is that the 15th season of the show has started to register now. It's great to see such competition.”

Bigg Boss 15 January 5 Highlights: Blame Game Erupts Between Tejasswi And Devoleena During Task



Dalljiet Kaur commended both Rashami and Devoleena and said that she wants to give a big hug to the latter when she meet her next. “It's definitely not easy to pee on national television. Importantly, now Wild Card entries should be allowed to win. I understand that some of the contestants have played for a longer duration than them, but we should give Wild Cards an equivalent chance; else why call them? I am rooting for Rashami and Devo, here on,” she added.

Bigg Boss 15 January 4 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Get Into Nasty Argument Again

Rohit Verma said that both the girls killed it in the task. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant added that Devoleena maintained her dignity while answering Nature's call when she asked Pratik to splash water on her. He saluted both of them and said that the praise he is showering is insufficient as they were so good.