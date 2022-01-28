Bigg Boss 15 Voting Results: Karan Kundrra Likely To Lift The Trophy At BB 15 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. After entertaining audience for 4 months, the Salman Khan show is all set to end on January 30. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be telecast on January 29 and 30 at 8 pm on Colors. The top 6 finalists - Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal are competing with each other to win the trophy and Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Well, the voting lines for the Bigg Boss 15 winner had started yesterday night after Rakhi Sawant's elimination and today at 3 pm, the voting lines have been closed. Interestingly, fans are very curious to know who will be the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss. And now, the BB 15 finale voting results' information is out.

According to reports, Karan Kundrra is leading the final voting trend, where as Pratik Sehajpal is on the second position. Looks like, fans have showered immense love on Kundrra as he played quite well on the show. Notably, his lovely bond with Tejasswi Prakash worked in his favour. Hence, there are high chances of him lifting the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

After all, makers could change the trend at the last moment. If reports are to be believed, the makers have also planned to conduct last 10 mins live voting between top two to select the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 15. Let us tell you, we could get the clear picture only on Sunday night. Till then, let's wait for the grand finale of BB 15. Stay tuned for more updates!