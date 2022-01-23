Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar January 23 Highlights: Mika Singh, Iulia Vantur & Others Grace The Show

The January 23 episode Bigg Boss 15 begins with host Salman Khan playing matchmaker between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. He then takes Karan’s test for Marathi and connects the video call to Tejasswi’s parents. Tejasswi is excited to see them and Salman is seen asking her parents if they like Karan. They say yes and Karan tries conversing in Marathi. Tejasswi’s mother says TejRan look good together while her father says that they are okay with their relationship.

Salman then asks the housemates who they want to attack in the last week and who they want to send love to. He also informs them that there will be double elimination next week. Soon, we see Mika Singh gracing the stage to perform on his latest song, 'Majnu’. He also sings his hit track 'Saawan Main Lag Gayee Aag.’ Salman joins him and the dance on 'Jumme Ki Raat’. In the meantime, Pratik Sehajpal and Abhijeet Bichukale get into an argument over a misunderstanding inside the BB house.

We then see Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur come on stage to promote her new song. Pragya Jaiswal also joins her and they speak to Guru Randhawa on phone. Pragya then gets emotional and reveals that Salman promised her a song. This is followed by Bharti Singh announcing her pregnancy to Salman. The actor then agrees to give his Panvel farmhouse to her for a baby shower. They also tell the contestants about the baby and we see a disco night inside take place inside the house.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and Karan Kundrra win the Hunarbaaz challenge. Tejasswi and Karan are also seen discussing Pratik Sehajpal, which results in the Shamita Shetty issue coming up again. Karan tells Tajasswi that there is no need for any insecurity.