Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar January 9 Highlights: Umar Riaz Gets Eliminated From The Show

The January 9 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Salman Khan giving a task to housemates to point out who has used whom for their own benefits. In the end, Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash are named as the most used contestants while Karan Kundrra became the contestant who has used most people inside the house. To bring the contestants face-to-face with reality, Salman welcomes a panel including Kashmera Shah, Geeta Kapoor, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Singh, Rahul Mahajan and Debina Bonnerjee. All of the panellists were seen firing blazing questions at the housemates.

Kashmera slams Karan and schools Tejasswi for being blinded in love and constantly getting disrespected by Karan inside the house. Divya, on the other hand, takes Shamita Shetty to the cleaners by taunting her game. “Yeh aur chaar season aa jaayengi na, toh bhi jeet nahi paayengi!” Shamita fumes at her attack and tells her that no one had forced her to come to the house in the first place. Meanwhile, Debina and Vishal go after Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her aggressive behaviour, showing her how she has been burning bridges in her house by insulting others.

Neha Bhasin shows no mercy to Abhijit Bichukale for using foul language towards his housemates. She warns him, “Pair ki jooti bolega na toh joote se maarungi ghar ke andar aake!” In response, Abhijit only throws an insult back at her, to which Neha says, “Abhijit, aap muh lagne ke layak bhi nahi ho!” But it is Umar who ends facing the most heat as Geeta tells him to keep his aggression in check. Salman Khan wastes no time to chime in, as he reminds everyone how he had told Umar to keep himself in check right at the start. “Humne janta se poocha ki kya bal ke prayog ke bawajoot Umar ka ghar mein rehna jaayaz hai?”

Later, the host announces that based on audience's votes, Umar Riaz has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house for his continues displays of aggression.