Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Tejasswi Prakash Lifts Trophy; Fans Congratulate Her For The Win & For Bagging Naagin 6

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale was held today (January 30). Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Rashami Desai made it to the top 6. While Rashami got eliminated first, Nishant took breifcase of Rs 10 lakh and left the show. Shamita was eliminated, which left Karan, Tejasswi and Pratik on top 3. Salman announced last elimination (Karan) and then declared the winner of the show as Tejasswi and first runner-up Pratik. Most of them are happy with her win and said she deserved the trophy.

Well, it's double celebration for her as she bagged Naagin 6 and also Bigg Boss 15 trophy!



Netizens took to social media to congratulate her. Take a look at a few tweets!

Viren: Queen has conquered and now ready to rule the screen again in a new Avatar. Congratulations #TejasswiPrakash. I'm so happy for you and congratulations to all of you #TejaTroops.

@kavyaxtweets: Congratulations @itsmetejasswi for winning the fifteenth season of bigg boss and bagging a role in Naagin 6. May you achieve much more success in life. LEGENDARY WINNER TEJASSWI

Tithi Pandey: Yess Well deserved❤❤ Ganpati bappa morya! LEGENDARY WINNER TEJASSWI #TejasswiPrakash.

Js. Rana: Congratulations #TejasswiPrakash for winning the #BiggBoss15 Trophy & the hearts of her fans !

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home Rs 40 Lakh Cash Prize

BB 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Performance, Naagin 6 Revelation & Deepika Gracing Show, Here's What You Can Expect

Riya: Congratulations @itsmetejasswi you did it girl. so soo soooooo happy..... ❤and all the best for your #Naagin6 journey excited to watch our new naagin ❤❤.

(Social media posts are not edited)