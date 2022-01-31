Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash On Bagging The Trophy, Says 'This Is Going To Stay With Me Forever'

The highly awaited grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 was held last night. Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of this season while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.

After bagging the coveted trophy, an ecstatic Tejasswi took to her Instagram account to share a video of her winning moment and called it 'dream come true'. The actress also thanked her fans and followers for all the love they have bestowed upon her.

She shared the video with the following caption: "A moment that still feels like a dream come true... One that I still am pinching myself about.. Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together... To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

As soon as Tejaswwi shared the post, fans and industry friends congratulated the actress in the comments section. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Moryaaaaa love you tejaaaaaa" while Sugandha Mishra commented, "Congratulations champ." Check out the post below:

Earlier, Tejasswi had also shared a picture of herself as she held the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The actress was seen posing with her parents and had captioned the image as, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!”

Meanwhile, during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, it was announced that Tejasswi has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. The producer shared a video on her Instagram account featuring Tejasswi and wrote, "Apne bhavya roop aur teena kal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachaane a rahi hai Naagin!! Naagin 6 !! 12th February se Sat and Sun raat 8 baje only on Colors!!" Take a look!